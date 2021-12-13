Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,944 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,215,000 after acquiring an additional 80,231 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 399,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,019,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 118.5% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 381,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,537,000 after acquiring an additional 24,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $81.36 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

