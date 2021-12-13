Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Lifted by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $176.73 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $138.45 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

