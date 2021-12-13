Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.8% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $239.53 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $188.60 and a 52 week high of $243.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

