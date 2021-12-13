Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 96,243 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,243 shares during the quarter. FMC makes up about 0.9% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in FMC were worth $92,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 32.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $108.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

