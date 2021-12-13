Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,995 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.19% of Selective Insurance Group worth $53,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8,213.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $81.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.65. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.46.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 15.93%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $475,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,392 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

