Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,070,219 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,876 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $209,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

Shares of UNP opened at $248.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $159.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.82%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

