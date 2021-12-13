Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 207,300 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,314,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,300 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $60,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NYSE:IGT opened at $24.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

