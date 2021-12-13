Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 1,018,986 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,518,321 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018,986 shares during the period. Performance Food Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.63% of Performance Food Group worth $117,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,278 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,572 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at $350,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at $1,821,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 80.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,815 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $63,804,000 after acquiring an additional 587,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC opened at $45.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.02. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $686,867 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

