Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,746,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 334,272 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 6.55% of Kosmos Energy worth $79,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 38,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KOS. TheStreet lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

