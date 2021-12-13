Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,792 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEC. State Street Corp grew its position in Vectrus by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,610,000 after purchasing an additional 149,873 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Vectrus by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,413,000 after purchasing an additional 64,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 55,717 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 622,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35,588 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $43.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $512.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.31. Vectrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $60.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $459.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.00 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vectrus news, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $191,798.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $579,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.