Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) versus Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) and Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Veeco Instruments and Katy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeco Instruments 3.12% 12.16% 5.35% Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Veeco Instruments and Katy Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeco Instruments 0 1 3 0 2.75 Katy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.72%. Given Veeco Instruments’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Veeco Instruments is more favorable than Katy Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Veeco Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Veeco Instruments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Katy Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veeco Instruments and Katy Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeco Instruments $454.16 million 2.91 -$8.39 million $0.34 76.97 Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Katy Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veeco Instruments.

Summary

Veeco Instruments beats Katy Industries on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainview, NY.

Katy Industries Company Profile

KATY INDUSTRIES, INC. carries on business through three principal operating groups: Distribution and Service, Industrial and Consumer Manufacturing, and Machinery Manufacturing. Katy also has equity investments in two cos. Distribution and group’s principal business is the distribution of electronic components and nonpowered hand tools. Industrial and Consumer group’s principal business is the manufacture,packaging and sale of sanitary maintenance supplies, abrasives and paintsand stains.

