Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Short Interest Update

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the November 15th total of 297,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of VTAQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.98. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,722. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTAQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,564,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

