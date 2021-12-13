Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) to post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.46) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ventyx Biosciences.

VTYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

VTYX stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.21. 1,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,963. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

