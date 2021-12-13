Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Sells 44,090 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 71.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,090 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 3.3% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $29,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 52.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,016.93.

Shares of MELI traded up $12.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,157.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,826. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,018.73 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 719.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,440.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,575.37.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.