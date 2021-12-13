Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE VZ opened at $50.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.74 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

