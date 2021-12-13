Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Increased by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 344.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $50.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.74 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.