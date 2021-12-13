Viberate (VIB) 1-Day Volume Hits $789,851.00

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Viberate has a market cap of $7.49 million and $789,851.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Viberate has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0380 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00038276 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Viberate Coin Profile

Viberate is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

