Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Director Buys 106,300.00 in Stock

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Director Robert L. Berner III acquired 10,000 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 10.63 per share, with a total value of 106,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWE opened at 10.40 on Monday. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 52 week low of 8.88 and a 52 week high of 13.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.14 by -0.09. The business had revenue of 55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 66.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VWE. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vintage Wine Estates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 14.25.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

