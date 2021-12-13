Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 2,200 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 76,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after acquiring an additional 681,605 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,153,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 102,614.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the period. 47.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLWS. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $532,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $601,188.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,298 shares of company stock worth $1,597,206. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $23.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.69. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.86.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.