Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,388,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,140,000 after purchasing an additional 184,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,898,000 after purchasing an additional 87,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,910,000 after acquiring an additional 412,959 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $147,950.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 37,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $2,559,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,822 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,605 in the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $77.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 133.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $37.38 and a 52-week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

