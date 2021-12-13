Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Colfax were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 6,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $336,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $29,484.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,571. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $45.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $34.94 and a one year high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.88.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus upped their price objective on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

