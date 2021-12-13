Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $770,000 Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 3,705.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NYSE:COLD opened at $32.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.99. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.21.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -293.32%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

