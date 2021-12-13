Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 23,100 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $26.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFM. Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

