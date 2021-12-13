Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 12,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,621 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $211.49 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.82.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

