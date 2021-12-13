Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Down 8.4%

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO)’s stock price fell 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.50. 17,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 930,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Several research firms have weighed in on COCO. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

In related news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $2,805,452.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

