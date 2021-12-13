Vitesco Technologies Group (OTC:VTSCY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group (OTC:VTSCY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VTSCY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a €60.00 ($67.42) price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vitesco Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vitesco Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of VTSCY stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. Vitesco Technologies Group has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $14.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74.

