Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Price Target Lowered to €210.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €270.00 ($303.37) to €210.00 ($235.96) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Volkswagen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.67.

VWAGY stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $155.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Volkswagen had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

