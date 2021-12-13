Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.85 Million

Analysts forecast that Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) will post sales of $13.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Volta Inc – Class A’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.30 million and the lowest is $13.40 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will report full-year sales of $34.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.60 million to $34.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $97.65 million, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $108.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Volta Inc – Class A.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLTA shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE:VLTA traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.98. 44,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,764. Volta Inc – Class A has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth $14,460,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth $6,488,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth $4,325,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth $4,325,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth $3,242,000.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

