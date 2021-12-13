Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $395.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report $395.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $421.03 million and the lowest is $366.08 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $376.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on VNO. Citigroup increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 284.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNO traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.76. 3,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,967. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average is $44.28. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.81 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

