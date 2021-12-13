Voyager Token (VGX) Price Hits $3.24 on Exchanges

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 13th. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $903.49 million and approximately $12.03 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One Voyager Token coin can now be bought for $3.24 or 0.00007049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00038004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars.

