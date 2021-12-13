Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Short Interest Up 1,225.7% in November

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a growth of 1,225.7% from the November 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,256,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VYST remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Monday. 1,073,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,206. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Vystar has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06.
Vystar Company Profile
