Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Short Interest Up 1,225.7% in November

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a growth of 1,225.7% from the November 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,256,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VYST remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Monday. 1,073,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,206. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Vystar has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

Vystar Company Profile

Vystar Corp. engages in the manufacture and owning of eco-friendly products for the home, office, and medical sectors. Its product portfolio includes mattresses, gloves, mattress toppers, pillows, air purifiers residential, and air purifiers medical. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Worcester, MA.

