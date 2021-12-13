W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $20,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. State Street Corp increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,296,000 after buying an additional 34,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,587,000 after purchasing an additional 37,332 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 453,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,789,000 after purchasing an additional 35,525 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,397,000 after buying an additional 369,569 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,999,000 after buying an additional 45,082 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.92.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $513.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $463.30 and a 200-day moving average of $447.42. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $356.23 and a one year high of $514.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

