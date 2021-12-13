W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $539.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Grainger’s earnings estimates for the fourth-quarter 2021 have been stable of late. It expects earnings per share in 2021 between $19.00 and $20.50, indicating year-over-year growth of 17.5% and 26.5%. Total daily sales growth is expected between 11.5% and 12.5%. The projection is backed by the ongoing momentum in both the High Touch Solutions and the Endless Assortment segments. The company will continue to gain from its efforts to strengthen customer relationships in the United States. It is outpacing the U.S. maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) market aided by its growth initiatives. Grainger is witnessing strong growth in non-pandemic product volume. Additionally, rising freight costs, supply chain related challenges as well as higher input and SG&A costs due to incremental technology investments will hurt Grainger’s margins.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GWW. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.42.

Shares of GWW opened at $513.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $356.23 and a fifty-two week high of $514.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $463.30 and a 200 day moving average of $447.42.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357 in the last 90 days. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 93.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 8.9% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $234,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

