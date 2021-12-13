WalkMe Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To End on December 13th (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe’s (NASDAQ:WKME) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, December 13th. WalkMe had issued 9,250,000 shares in its public offering on June 16th. The total size of the offering was $286,750,000 based on an initial share price of $31.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on WalkMe from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WKME opened at $19.00 on Monday. WalkMe has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $34.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. Equities analysts predict that WalkMe will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $709,667,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,334,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,414,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of WalkMe by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 4,553,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,462,000 after purchasing an additional 180,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

