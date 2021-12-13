WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Sees Large Volume Increase

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 208,365 shares.The stock last traded at $20.14 and had previously closed at $19.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WKME shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WalkMe from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.89.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. Research analysts predict that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

