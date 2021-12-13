Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,011 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $141.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.30. The company has a market capitalization of $391.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $25,183,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,534,124 shares of company stock worth $916,696,716 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.