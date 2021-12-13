Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,062 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

NYSE WMT opened at $140.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.30. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $390.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 704,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.94, for a total value of $97,118,450.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,534,124 shares of company stock worth $916,696,716 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.