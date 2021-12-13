Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,191 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $52,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.8% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $7,116,000. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 52,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 87.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,656,000 after buying an additional 282,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,194,249. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.74 and a 200-day moving average of $143.30. The stock has a market cap of $391.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $25,183,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $73,352,910.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,534,124 shares of company stock worth $916,696,716 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

