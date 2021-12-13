Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) PT Raised to $29.00

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WRE. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of NYSE WRE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.21. 9,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,330. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 180.07 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.52.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 119,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

