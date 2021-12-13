Washington Trust Bank Buys 1,275 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.5% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total value of $94,322.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,422,888 shares of company stock valued at $482,540,510. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB opened at $330.98 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.37. The firm has a market cap of $920.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.