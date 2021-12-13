Washington Trust Bank Has $18.78 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 2.2% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $18,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 246,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,371,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD stock opened at $138.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 630,826 shares of company stock valued at $85,864,321 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.