Washington Trust Bank Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $125.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $222.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $126.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.18.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,294 shares of company stock worth $33,529,948 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

