Washington Trust Bank Purchases 1,052 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,122,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 28,258 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $62.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $265.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

