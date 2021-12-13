Washington Trust Bank Purchases 192 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Washington Trust Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $90.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.93. The company has a market capitalization of $177.57 billion, a PE ratio of 75.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $90.92.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.