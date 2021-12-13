Washington Trust Bank Purchases 9,146 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 249.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,969 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,263,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 882.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,347,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

GLW stock opened at $37.58 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.