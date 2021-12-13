Washington Trust Bank Sells 2,103 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Washington Trust Bank decreased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 21.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $116.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.77. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $81.17 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

