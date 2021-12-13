Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) Receives $25.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WEAV shares. William Blair started coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE WEAV traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 544,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,159. Weave Communications has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

