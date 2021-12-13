Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.78 and last traded at $15.35. 7,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 354,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEAV. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Weave Communications Company Profile (NYSE:WEAV)

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.