Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE: PINE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/10/2021 – Alpine Income Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

12/8/2021 – Alpine Income Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

12/4/2021 – Alpine Income Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

11/29/2021 – Alpine Income Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

11/26/2021 – Alpine Income Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

10/26/2021 – Alpine Income Property Trust had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

10/22/2021 – Alpine Income Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

10/20/2021 – Alpine Income Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

PINE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.03. 79,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,635. The company has a market cap of $215.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust Inc alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 635.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 126.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after buying an additional 385,018 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 33.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 843,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 211,497 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth $3,179,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 113.7% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 302,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 161,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth $2,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.