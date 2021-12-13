Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Teladoc Health (TDOC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) in the last few weeks:

12/6/2021 – Teladoc Health was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

11/23/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $188.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Teladoc Health was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/22/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $153.00 to $135.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Teladoc Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/19/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $208.00 to $207.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $205.00 to $193.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $140.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $190.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $291.00 to $183.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $218.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $142.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $175.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $185.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $165.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $236.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $205.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $260.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $225.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Teladoc Health is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

Teladoc Health stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.04. 71,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,122,243. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.38. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $88.25 and a one year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,883 shares of company stock worth $3,227,693 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 52.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 73,436 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,252,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 166.7% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,094,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

