Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Teladoc Health (TDOC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) in the last few weeks:
- 12/6/2021 – Teladoc Health was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.
- 11/23/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $188.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/22/2021 – Teladoc Health was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 11/22/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $153.00 to $135.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/22/2021 – Teladoc Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 11/19/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $208.00 to $207.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/19/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/19/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $205.00 to $193.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/19/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $140.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/19/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $190.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/15/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/29/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $291.00 to $183.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $218.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $142.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $175.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $185.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $165.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $236.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $205.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $260.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $225.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2021 – Teladoc Health is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.
Teladoc Health stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.04. 71,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,122,243. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.38. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $88.25 and a one year high of $308.00.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 52.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 73,436 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,252,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 166.7% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,094,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
